Virtual fencing legislation planned for a second reading in mid-February

Legislation to overturn the banning of virtual fencing for farm livestock is planned to be in the NSW Parliament in mid-February, Member for Orange Phil Donato has said.
Mr Donato said he intended to deliver the legislation, which saw the light of day as a Notice of Motion in October this year to the NSW Parliament to introduce the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment (Virtual STock Fencing) Bill 2023.
He said the legislation had already been drafted with the assistance of Parliamentary staff, and he'd held discussions with Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty's office seeking their support.
"They have indicated they are open to the legislation," Mr Donato said. "But they haven't committed."
He said if virtual fencing could overcome the 'green tape' holding it back, it would offer livestock producers some significant benefits.
Mr Donato said opposition to the principle of virtual fencing could come from the Animal Justice Party. Still, he said if the logic of virtual fencing could be adequately explained, they could come on board.
"Potentially virtual fencing could offer huge benefits for native wildlife to fit within farming. Koalas and kangaroos would benefit if there were no fences to impede their progress through the landscape," he said.
"I hope I can bring the government and opposition into play, and then we'll have the numbers to overcome the AJP," he said.
Mr Donato plans to travel to Queensland in mid-January, where virtual fencing is legal, to inspect livestock grazing enterprises that use the process.
The Land contacted the office of the Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty and a spokesman said the legislation would be given careful consideration.
Until the minister had viewed the legislation the spokesman said a decision on whether to support it would not be given.
