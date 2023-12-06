Pairing the current alcohol and soapy water washes, sugar shakes and sticky strips with laser beams, cameras, vibration detection and DNA testing, are just some of the options being looked at to help beekeepers to monitor their hives for Varroa mite.
Delivered through Hort Innovation and led by Macquarie University, research began earlier this year to equip the horticulture sector with innovative methods to detect and control Varroa as Australia moves into the management phase.
In the first phase of the research, scientists reviewed new and innovative tools and methods that were being used across the globe for Varroa detection and evaluated how effective their use would be for Australian beekeepers.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the research would get Australia on the front foot for curbing the pest's impact.
"As we move into the management phase for Varroa mite, it is essential that the horticulture sector has a multi-pronged approach to safeguarding our pollination," Mr Fifield said.
"Learning from other countries about their experience with managing Varroa mite will accelerate Australia's response and improve our ability to navigate this transition."
A list of available monitoring techniques and tools is available on the Hort Innovation website.
Macquarie University senior research scientist Mary Whitehouse said the research team was now focusing on international research into Varroa control.
"Our ongoing efforts are centred on active collaboration with researchers and industry people, staying current with global research on Varroa management, and ensuring our findings benefit the wider beekeeping community across Australia," Dr Whitehouse said.
Dr Whitehouse said a workshop would be held at Macquarie University in January where researchers and stakeholders would review the non-chemical control methods that could be useful for Australia.
"We will discuss how they could be modified both to better suit Australian conditions, and to be a practical fit," she said.
