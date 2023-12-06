The Land
Varroa mite monitoring toolkit to help beekeepers

December 6 2023 - 3:00pm
The research will keep Australian beekeepers monitor for the pest. File photo.
Pairing the current alcohol and soapy water washes, sugar shakes and sticky strips with laser beams, cameras, vibration detection and DNA testing, are just some of the options being looked at to help beekeepers to monitor their hives for Varroa mite.

