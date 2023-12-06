The Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Home/News

Biosecurity border checks need to ramp up to stop threats

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
December 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm Writers' Association of NSW president George Hardy and Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty at Parliament House on Tuesday. Picture by Samantha Townsend
Farm Writers' Association of NSW president George Hardy and Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty at Parliament House on Tuesday. Picture by Samantha Townsend

Police have been doing random checks on the border to make sure no material comes into NSW carrying red imported fire ants from Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.