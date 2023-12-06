Producers focused on drought feeding only a few weeks ago, now have a pea-sized threat on the doorstep.
While it's not new, cattle agents and vets have reported it's one of worst bush and paralysis tick seasons in 15 years from the Hunter Valley to the Mid North Coast.
It's not just cattle and horses ticks are attaching themselves to, but more and more working dogs are also falling victim to the pest.
A combination of flooding years, followed by drought and humidity off the back of recent storm activity has made it the ideal breeding conditions for ticks.
Belmore beef producer Laurie Argue, from Kempsey Stock and Land, said there had been elevated reports of bush and paralysis ticks on livestock with an increased risk of Theileria.
Mr Argue said it was worse for people who were buying cattle from outside the region this time of the year who were losing cattle to Theileria.
He said a local producer, who had purchased 15 head of Angus heifers pregnancy-tested-in-calf from Victoria, only had two left due to Theileria.
"We are coming off very wet years to extreme dry, so conditions are right for ticks and they are getting the upper hand," Mr Argue said.
"People are bringing back western or southern cattle and they are not acclimatising to the tick conditions.
"We always suggest cattle from outside the area need to get the fly and tick tags as well as the drench to give them a fighting chance against the ticks.
"It's so important for people to stay on top of the tick program."
Mitch Edwards from Macleay Valley Veterinary Services said ''prevention, prevention, prevention" was the best advice he could give to producers.
"They are all over cattle and horses right now ...I'm picking paralysis ticks off horses and cattle every day," Mr Edwards said.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are a number of things that can be done including chemical treatment of calves.
There are also ear tags that can provide protection for up to 42 days or dips and sprays that protect for a short time, which means more frequent treatments.
But in terms of patient admissions for dogs, Mr Edwards said it would have to be the worst "numbers per day in the last few months" he had experienced in 15 years.
"On average we are getting four to five small animals a day," he said.
Lower Macleay beef producer Darren Sutherland echoed Mr Argue's sentiments saying ticks were starting to "show up" and by Christmas he would be treating his cattle for ticks.
"We are seeing signs of them, the wet weather followed by the humidity has brought them on but they aren't a problem for us as I stay on top them," Mr Sutherland said.
It's the same story for livestock producers from the Upper Hunter who are reporting tick burdens to stock.
Hunter Local Land Services district veterinarian Lyndell Stone is encouraging livestock producers to inspect their stock, assess tick burdens, treat stock for ticks and indicate health impacts or any deaths by speaking with your veterinarian.
Ms Stone said ticks had been "crazy" for the past couple of months.
"The ticks are emerging because we've had a couple of wet years so seed tick numbers have sequestered in the pasture and have sprung into action even with the smallest drop of rain," Ms Stone said.
"Farmers on the coast are used to it but people new to the coast are shocked by the tick numbers on their stock."
She said producers with calves should calve down into the "least ticky" paddocks and use tick prevention no more than three days from birth because they would have reduced risk of being affected by Theileria.
