Mutherumbung delivers quality Riverina irrigation and grazing

Mutherumbung is a diversified 5770 hectare (14,254 acre) Riverina irrigation and grazing aggregation located at Booligal, about 100km north of Hay.
The property has been historically run by two generations of the Bunyan family as a grazing enterprise with a self-replacing Merino flock and has been developed with 304ha (751 acres) of irrigation country.
The irrigation country is serviced by two bores and is backed by a 1043 megalitre Lower Lachlan Groundwater Source water licence.
Cotton has been grown on a rotational basis, which about 150ha farmed each year.
Barley has been sown after the cotton stubble is mulched and is able to be used as sheep feed, if required.
The irrigation area was laser levelled into a bankless channel system in 2016. A recirculation system with three lift pumps was also put in place.
Padman Stops have also been installed to manage the irrigation.
The property features a mixture of grey and red soils typical of the Hay Plains, with the Merowie Creek running the South Eastern corner of the property.
The open country features salt bush, cotton bush, native grasses and clovers that provide livestock with high quality feed.
Mutherumbung features excellent, all steel fencing and is divided into four main paddocks.
Most fencing in new within the past two years.
Water for livestock is supplied from ground tanks, which are supplied through an open channel system from the Merowie Creek.
Improvements include a six stand shearing shed, sheep yards, shearer's quarters, and six machinery sheds.
The 50 square, six bedroom, three bathroom homestead is set in a well established, fenced garden with trees and a lawn.
Contact Darren Tapper, 0438 633 522, Tapper Agri Services, or Matt Horne, 0409 355 733, Elders.
