Police are appealing for information after a number of cattle went missing from a pair of Northern Rivers properties.
Four head of cattle have been reported missing this year from two properties at McKees Hill, near Lismore.
The cattle went missing from the Rogerson Road properties after two separate incidents, police said in a statement.
Police were told the first incident occurred between March 29, 2023 and April 5, 2023 when three apricot-coloured Limousin heifers went missing.
Then, between September 12, 2023 and September 16, 2023, one black Limousin weaner heifer also went missing.
Anyone with information that may be able to assist police is urged to contact Casino Police Station on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The community is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.