Buyers from across the North and Central West showed increased confidence at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday with strong competition pushing prices.
On the back of recent rain, more than 1600 head was yarded with cattle sold to buyers in Coonamble, Tamworth, Orange, Dubbo and Gilgandra.
Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, said majority of the cattle yarded were in store condition with all of the young cattle in good forward store condition.
"It was a lot dearer than our last sale as the season has certainly turned around," he said.
"A standout was the 550 yearlings and 300 cows sold on account of Stewart Bowman, Birkalla Partnership, Dunedoo.
"In the better cattle, Portelli Pastoral Co, Dunedoo, sold a very good run of steers for $1040.
"Majority of the cows with calves made between $1000 to 1800, while the secondary made $600 to $800."
Weaner steers sold from $390 to $700, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $200 to $570.
Yearling steers sold from $750 to $1040, while yearling heifers sold from $480 to $740.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $600 to top the market at $1800.
Fenella Ag, Dunedoo, sold a pen of 24 four-to-six-month-old Angus cows with three-to-four-month-old Angus cows at foot for $1800.
The same vendor also sold 50 Charolais cows with calves at foot for $1770 as well as a pen of 27 four-to-six-month-old Angus cows with three-to-four-month-old Angus cows at foot for $1760.
Portelli Pastoral Co, Dunedoo, sold 27 seven-to-eight-month-old Angus steers with Narranmore blood for $1040.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 25 seven-to-eight-month-old Angus cross steers with Narranmore blood for $960.
A pen of 27 six-to-eight-month-old Angus steers with Narranmore blood, sold on account of D Saxelby Mendooran, for $870.
Stewart Bowman, Birkalla Partnership, Dunedoo, sold a pen of ten-to-12-month-old well grown Charolais cross steers for $970.
The same vendor also sold nine ten-to-12-month-old Angus heifers for $700.
Willancorah Partners, Dunedoo, sold 12 six-to-eight-month-old Angus weaner heifers for $670.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
