The Land
Home/Markets

Dunedoo store sale yarded more than 1600 head after recent rain

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
December 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milling Stuart agents Lachlan Stuart and James Gibson, Dunedoo, with a pen of Charolais cows with calves at foot on account of Fenella Ag, Dunedoo, which sold for $1770. Picture by Elka Devney
Milling Stuart agents Lachlan Stuart and James Gibson, Dunedoo, with a pen of Charolais cows with calves at foot on account of Fenella Ag, Dunedoo, which sold for $1770. Picture by Elka Devney

Buyers from across the North and Central West showed increased confidence at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday with strong competition pushing prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.