Walcha's 660 wind turbine developments divide a once-strong community

The seemingly endless drive to establish wind turbine factories in the Walcha and Southern New England district divides communities that once were as solid as any in the state.
Currently, in the Walcha council area, there are plans for six wind factories with about 660 turbines ranging in height from 230 metres to 300m.
The NSW Department of Planning was in Walcha recently and presented its draft energy guidelines to a meeting of about 150 locals, but they feel none the wiser, according to locals.
Damien Timms is the vice president of Voice for Walcha. This group describes itself as interested and passionate members of the community who value the local environment, the area and the people to such an extent that we feel it is worth fighting for.
Mr Timms, who moved from Sydney to Walcha in 1997, and his wife Simone run a property of about 800 hectares on the edge of the town as well as a small pasture seed and agronomy consulting business.
He said Voice for Walcha tries to present facts rather than emotions in the discussion about wind turbines.
He said Walcha's concerns are valid as the small community of 3000 is being asked to carry the energy load for 30 per cent of the state, based on the projects from the Walcha Energy Office alone, with 4000 megawatts of wind generation and 700 MW of solar generation planned.
Mr Timms said the group emerged with the announcement of the Winterbourne EIS proposing 119 turbines in the northeast corner of the local government area several years ago, and they are still frustrated with the slow or lack of supply of information about the project.
He said the group has conducted a number of community surveys, one of which collected 540 responses, about 25 per cent of the adult population, with 80 pc opposed to the projects.
Mr Timms said developers and planners used the phrase social license when airing their development proposals.
"One of the big catch-cries over the last 12 months has been that without a social license, a developer will not be granted access to the new grid.
"But when we ask them, 'what does social license mean?', the energy companies run for the hills," Mr Timms said.
Mr Timms said the movement of goalposts is another tribulation Walcha residents have to tolerate.
"Early last week, a draft map was released, but by the end of the week, with areas that were once unsuitable (for wind turbines) to suitable in five days.
Last November (2022), the Winterbourne EIS was displayed, with about 3500 pages. We got an extension of 35 days over the Christmas break to the end of January.
"There were 450 local objections to the EIS, and they were supposed to have responses back to us in March.
"Just last week, we were told those responses would come through in the New Year, nearly 12 months later."
Mr Timms said constructing the turbine towers would be another significant hurdle for the community.
"For just one project, they're talking about 4500 oversized, overmass vehicle movements going up the Oxley highway.
"For the Winterbourne project, there's a need for 117 kilometres of an internal farm track. The ridge lines will have to be cleared. Our ridgelines are essentially where all our trees are.
"They still need to identify where they will source the water and gravel for the foundations for the towers. Each foundation will take 900 cubic metres of concrete and about 750 tonnes of reinforcing steel.
"They have made basic errors in their estimates, saying that the rate for a B-double is about $80 an hour. In reality, it's about $400 an hour for B-double hire.
"In Australia, there's just one 400-tonne crane that's needed to erect these turbines. It can't be walked between turbines, and it has to be dismantled and put up again, which takes about 45 truck movements.
"They bought the crane up to the Sapphire wind farm (near Inverell) to change one gearbox. The crane hire alone was $400,000," Mr Timms said.
He also expressed concern that towns like Armidale and Orange had a 10 km buffer zone where turbines could not be constructed. In the Walcha proposals, wind turbines could be as close as six km.
Mr Timms said the Walcha community now had the Department of Planning's draft guidelines on display, and people were encouraged to write a submission, with the closing date at the end of January.
