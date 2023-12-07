Lambs prices bounce up $60 a head at Wagga Wagga

Lamb prices jumped as much as $60 a head at Wagga Wagga on Thursday where second-cross lambs sold to a top of $270.
A total of 47,300 lambs were penned with the top priced pen from N and K Bushells, Temora, who sold 159 shorn second-cross lambs for the $270.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said heavier lambs weighing 26 kilograms to 30kg made $180 to $218 abd shorn trade lambs weighing 24kg topped at $194 and averaged 680 cents a kilogram to 730c/kg.
Elders Wagga agent Henry Booth said the jump in price was not completely suprising with how the market was trending this week however it was a different story a couple of weeks ago.
"I don't think too many people would have predicted it would be where it is right now," he said.
Mr Booth said prices averaged 600c/kg to 700c/kg with numerous sales above 700c/kg.
"That was on anything that has got the right finish," he said.
"Prices are still lower for underdone stock - there's an urgency for well finished heavy weighted stock."
Mr Booth said there was plenty of buying action.
"Everyone is having a go - the exporters are looking for a bit of weight and the trade buyers are also very strong," he said.
"Some of those lambs made in excess of $7.50."
Mr Booth said heavy lambs had slightly more weight than what they had been seeing recently and prices were $60 dearer than last week.
"In comparison to where we'd been prior to that it was significantly dearer," he said.
"There were numerous sales in excess of $50 dearer than if not last week, definitely before that."
The sheep sale continues later today with 27,500 sheep on offer.
