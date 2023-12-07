The Land
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Lambs prices bounce up $60 a head at Wagga Wagga

Alexandra Bernard
Helen DeCosta
By Alexandra Bernard, and Helen Decosta
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:22pm
James Tierney, RLA, knocking selling the top priced pen of lambs at Wagga for $270 a head. Photo supplied.
Lamb prices jumped as much as $60 a head at Wagga Wagga on Thursday where second-cross lambs sold to a top of $270.

