Considerable rallies on currency markets

By Christopher Hindmarsh
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:27pm, first published December 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Currency markets last week saw considerable rallies by the New Zealand dollar, rising 2.22pc against the US dollar, along with the Yen rising 1.75pc. The Australian dollar rose 1.37pc and the British pound was up 0.85pc. Picture via Shutterstock
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced last week it was premature to conclude with confidence the Fed had done enough with rates.

