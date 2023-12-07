Versatile central west property sold for $1597/acre | Video

Versatile 513 hectare (1265 acre) Central West NSW property Byambee has sold at auction for $2.02 million.
The sale price achieved at the Miller Stuart auction in Dunedoo on Thursday is equal to about $3938/ha ($1597/acre).
Offered by the Hagan Family after more than 70 years of ownership, the property has a long history of wool, lamb and beef cattle production.
Byambee is conveniently located 10km from Mendooran, 50km from Dunedoo 50km, 63km from Gilgandra and 83km from Dubbo.
Byambee features about 85 per cent arable soils, which range from predominantly heavy basalt soils to lighter red creek flats.
There is a good balance of scattered timber including white and yellow box.
Water is supplied from two bores and 10 dams, with the semi-permanent Sand Creek running diagonally through the property.
Extensively contouring work has been carried out over the years to maximise water catchment.
Improvements include an older two stand shearing shed, a set of steel cattle yards, a six bay machinery shed, hay shed and a Jetstream silo.
There is also an older three bedroom home with double garage and storage shed.
Marketing was handled by Jamie Stuart and James Gibson from Milling Stuart.
