'It's got to stop': Calls for vigilance as crops hit by spray drift

Updated December 8 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
More than 1000 hectares of cotton crops have been impacted by spray drift in NSW this season. File picture
Industry leaders are fearful a perfect storm is brewing with some cotton crops in NSW already hit with severe damage from spray drift.

