Free feed testing advice for Northern Tablelands livestock producers

One example is a silage of 8 MJ ME/kg DM compared to the same costing silage of 9 MJ ME/kg DM. Just a difference of 1 MJ ME/kg DM will mean an extra 2kg of feed per head per day is required for an average mature, dry cow. If this is expanded over a herd of 50 head for 30 days, this could mean an extra three tonnes of feed required. Expanded over 6 months, an extra 18 tonnes of silage will be required.