Kazakhstan's aim to compete with Australia on beef exports

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
December 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Joy and Mike Gadd, The Glen Angus, Walwa, with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Kazakhstan is aiming to become a major player in global beef exports, all with a little help from Australia.

