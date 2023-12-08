Newell Highway reopens after B-double crash

The Newell Highway has reopened following a truck crash this morning.
The highway, at Coonabarabran, was closed for most of the morning after the B-double rollover.
At 8am Live Traffic NSW said a heavy tow was on site "to help put the truck back on its wheels".
Just after 12.30pm, Live Traffic NSW reported the highway had reopened.
"The Newell Highway is open again as the truck is back on its wheels and out of the way. The diversion has been lifted," a statement on Live Traffic NSW's Twitter read.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions following a truck crash.
Live Traffic NSW states the highway at Coonabarabran was closed at 5.48am.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
Diversions are in place.
For those travelling northbound from Coonabarabran take the Oxley Hwy and Grain Valley Road to Boggabri, then the Kamilaroi Highway to Narrabri.
For those travelling southbound from Narrabri, take the Kamilaroi Highway to Boggabri, then Grain Valley Road and Oxley Highway to Coonabarabran.
This route is suitable for all vehicles including B-doubles.
Vehicles larger than B-doubles must divert via Gunnedah.
Motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
On Sunday the highway was also closed due to a truck crash.
The latest updates are available via Live Traffic NSW.
