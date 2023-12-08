The Land
Home/News

Newell Highway reopens after B-double crash

Ben Jaffrey
Orlander Ruming
By Ben Jaffrey, and Orlander Ruming
Updated December 8 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newell Highway has reopened following a truck crash this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help