Walcha Angus steers to $1240 at Tamworth's last store sale for 2023

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 10 2023 - 11:00am
Murray Dale, Westwood, Gulgong sold a pen of 25 Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross steers at Tamworth. With him is nephew and auctioneer Michael Purtle. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Murray Dale, Westwood, Gulgong sold a pen of 25 Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross steers at Tamworth. With him is nephew and auctioneer Michael Purtle. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

A pen of 35 Angus steers, with an estimated live weight between 330 kilograms to 340kg, offered by Petali, Walcha sold for $1230 a head, returning an estimated 360c/kg, in a yarding of 4764 grown cattle and 548 calves.

