Walcha Angus steers to $1240 at Tamworth's last store sale for 2023

A pen of 35 Angus steers, with an estimated live weight between 330 kilograms to 340kg, offered by Petali, Walcha sold for $1230 a head, returning an estimated 360c/kg, in a yarding of 4764 grown cattle and 548 calves.
There were 5000 head at Tamworth's final store sale for 2023, an increase of 3213 head.
The quality of the yarding was good, with prices were firm on the sale two weeks ago, and it was reflected in the offering of the weaner steers, heifers as well as heavy yearlings.
In addition there were large numbers of cows and calves offered and a very large penning of early-weaned, light calves.
Vendors ranged from a large area of central and northern NSW sending livestock from Walcha, Guyra, Ebor, Gulgong, Gunnedah, Coonabarabran, Moree, Baan Baa and Gloucester.
The buyer demand was from feedlotters for the heavy yearlings with other buyers from Macksville, Dubbo, Guyra, Armidale and Narrabri as well as local interest. Buyers from the Queensland centres of Toowoomba and Goondiwindi also made thir mark.
Weaner steers ranged $700 to $1020 a head for the lead drafts with the seconds $390 to $690. The lead of the yearling steers $810 to $1240.
The tops of the heifer weaners ranged between $700 to $900 and the secondary grades $285 to $680/head.
A lot of heavy yearling heifers were bought by feedlot interests, priced between $990 to $1145/head.
Cows and calves saw cheaper trends throughout the sale. Cows on their first calf $1300 to $1725 and other drafts of mature cows and calves $1525 to $1725.
The Maunder family, Oakey Point, Baan Baa, offered about 100 mixed-sex Charolais/Santa Gertrudis and Angus-cross weaners that sold to $1120 for the Minnie Vale Charolais blood steers and $1070 for the Angus cross steers.
Oakleigh Holdings Narromine also offered Charolais cross steers with a pen of 26, making $810 and another pen of 27 lighter steers, same description, making $670.
Eric Sharwood, Sharwood Pastoral, Woolomin sold a large line of Angus cross steers. A pen of 36 Angus steers made $1040, a pen of 35 made $1000, and a pen of seven lighter steers made $610.
G Beef Pty Ltd, Gunnedah, sold a pen of 35 Angus steers for $1000, while a pen of 12 Angus cross steers, offered by Warren Lovering Barraba, made $520 while a lighter pen of Angus cross made $390.
Tyringham Station, Ebor, sold two pens of 18 and 14 Angus steers, which were bought as one lot for $920, while Deervale, from the Dorrigo district, sold a pen of 16 Angus steers for $1090, a pen of 16 for $980 and a pen of 20 for $900.
Steve Littlejohns, Allambie, Garoo, sold a pen of Euro/Angus cross steers for $840, while Devid Webeck, Gloucester, sold a pen of 28 Angus cross steers for $1030, while another pen of Euro/Angus cross made $870. Another pen of 10 made $840.
Mark and Casey Hodgson, black Springs, Barraba, sold a pen of nine Angus steers for $1110, with a pen of six black baldy steers making $1040.
Braithwaites Pastoral Company, Walcha sold a pen of 16 Angus Hereford cross steers for $840, while and pen of 18, same description, made $740.
Tenterden Station, Guyra sold a pen of 30 Angus steers for $910 with another pen of 27 making $860.
