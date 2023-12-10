The Land
Seven ways to manage Christmas overwhelm, written by a doctor

December 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Dr Elizabeth Hargan is driven to help spread simple but effective ways to improve everyone's well-being. Pictures supplied
As the end of the year draws closer, it's easy to start getting stressed, or have your existing levels skyrocket.

