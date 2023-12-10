Seven ways to manage Christmas overwhelm, written by a doctor

You can set alarms and reminders to help ensure you get to things on time, tick off your to-do list and get everything you need from the grocery store in one run. This works best with a bit of planning, so sit down for an hour with your to-do list and put everything in the calendar, including reminders to start on projects. You'll be able to see at a glance what you have to do next and know exactly how much time you have free to take on anything else - making it easier to stick to your boundaries.