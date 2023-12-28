The Land
Home/News

Simple gifts that bring big smiles

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
December 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Cowan, Blayney, knits and crochets gifts for Ronald McDonald House Orange. Picture by Julia Wythes
Angela Cowan, Blayney, knits and crochets gifts for Ronald McDonald House Orange. Picture by Julia Wythes

When Angela Cowan was 12 years old, she learned how to knit, and when she was 19, she added to her repertoire learning how to crochet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help