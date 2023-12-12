Cattle supply surge as graziers chase cash for Christmas

A lift in the cattle market has spurred graziers into action and resulted in a big influx of stock into saleyards just weeks before Christmas.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has lifted about 170 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past month, while NSW restocker yearling steers are about 90c/kg (liveweight) dearer across the same period.
It's been about four years since the supply of cattle in saleyards has peaked as it did last week.
Nationally, 82,587 head were offered at Meat and Livestock Australia-reported saleyards last week, which was up 59 per cent or 30,639 head on the week prior.
NSW and Queensland led the charge with yardings up 80pc (to 29,198 head) in Queensland and 70pc (to 35,254) in NSW.
MLA senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said it was likely that this was reflecting a change of confidence in the market and seasonal outlook after the higher-than-expected rain in November.
She said yarding figures by indicator had a general rise in each category.
"Restocker animals had a promising increase with national restocker yearling heifer yardings up by 118pc [on the week before last] and 117pc year-on-year," Ms Lukey said.
"Restocker steers were up by 74pc [on the week before last] and 77pc on last year."
Cattle supply more than doubled at Forbes on Monday last week, and the centre maintained the lift in numbers this week.
About 2000 head were offered and, although the market for young cattle was generally cheaper on Monday, the price gains made the week before meant producers still made more money than if they had sold in late November.
Northern NSW markets also recorded significant jumps as Tamworth's store sale last Friday climbed to over 5000 head (up 3000 on the previous store sale).
On the Central Tablelands, another 3510 head went under the hammer at the Carcoar monthly store sale as graziers took advantage of the stronger prices before the new year, while in the south, more than 7590 head were offered at Wagga on Monday.
