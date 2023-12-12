The Land
Home/Beef

Rain sprouts toxic risks for livestock throughout stubble paddocks

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Peterson, Killearn Ag, Uranquinty, runs 8000 predominately maternal composite ewes that are put onto stubbles after harvest along with salt and lime supplements as well as StockMins-Detox to reduce the effects of hairy panic. Picture by Helen De Costa.
Trevor Peterson, Killearn Ag, Uranquinty, runs 8000 predominately maternal composite ewes that are put onto stubbles after harvest along with salt and lime supplements as well as StockMins-Detox to reduce the effects of hairy panic. Picture by Helen De Costa.

Producers have been reminded to be on the lookout for toxic weeds as stubble crops begin to show regrowth following summer storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.