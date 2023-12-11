The Land
Home/Beef

Riverina farmer Rebecca Gorman unlocking potential of natural capital

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Gorman on her farm 35km East of Wagga. Picture supplied
Rebecca Gorman on her farm 35km East of Wagga. Picture supplied

When Rebecca Gorman bought her farm 10 years ago, she knew she wanted to prioritise working with the natural environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.