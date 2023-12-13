The Land
Labour market data stronger than expected

By Christopher Hindmarsh
December 13 2023 - 4:00pm
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 managed to close the week with a small gain of 0.41pc and 0.47pc, respectively, on Friday. Picture via Shutterstock
The November US labour market data came in stronger than expected with the unemployment rate moving down from 3.9 per cent in October to 3.7pc in November 2023.

