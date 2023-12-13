Pilot program launched to track and forecast emissions on farm

The Australian company behind an online emissions calculator has partnered with livestock finance provider StockCo to launch a two-year pilot program.
Ruminati launched its platform earlier this year, which allows producers to generate personalised emissions estimates for projects or management techniques undertaken on farm.
Throughout the pilot, StockCo will refer a select group of producers to the Ruminati's newly-released Prime platform, which can track and forecast emissions that the farm, feedlot and processor level.
Within the platform, producers can model the impact of methane and CO2-equivalent abatement options, set and measure against individual emissions reduction targets, and create tailor-made emissions reduction plans.
StockCo general manager of partnerships and distribution, Ciaran O'Gorman, said the partnership would enable producers to contribute to climate goals while still improving farm productivity and profitability.
"Measuring on-farm emissions is the first step in managing them. We want to be on the front foot by making sure producers have access to the most accurate and efficient tools on offer. Launching this pilot project with Ruminati will help us achieve this," he said.
"With producers playing a vital role in feeding the nation, they need appropriate tools and support to thrive economically while contributing to climate objectives.
"We're hopeful this collaboration will provide producers with a toolbox to navigate their industry commitments for carbon and climate outcomes.
"It's not just about individual achievements, it's about collective progress that paves the way for a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector."
Once onboard, producers can choose to share their emissions summary data and emissions reduction plans with StockCo via Ruminati's VISION platform.
The collaboration will allow StockCo to track sector-wide emissions against established targets.
Tumut-based producer and Ruminati co-founder, Will Onus, said producers would be able to understand their farm-gate emissions and how to manage them in the future.
"The platform is more than just a compliance tool, it's about showcasing environmental stewardship on both a farm and industry level, with ease and accuracy," he said.
"Every farm has a unique story of productivity and sustainability to tell, and this pilot project enables producers and the supply chain to quantify their positive impact."
Producers who shared their emissions data with StockCo would help the broader industry, he said.
"It's a dual win - fostering a resilient farm and contributing to a sustainable agricultural industry," he said.
Ruminati has also partnered with agtech provider AgriWebb to allow data to be integrated across the platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.