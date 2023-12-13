The Land
Glenlea's $15,000 Charolais tops nation for the third year in a row

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
December 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Glenlea principal Roderick Binney with Glenlea Nolana 152nd (P) which sold for $15,000. Picture supplied by Glenlea Beef.
Casino-based Glenlea Beef's Bricks and Mortar Charolais female sale was another success for the program, selling the highest-priced Charolais female in Australia for the third year.

