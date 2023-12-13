Glenlea's $15,000 Charolais tops nation for the third year in a row

Casino-based Glenlea Beef's Bricks and Mortar Charolais female sale was another success for the program, selling the highest-priced Charolais female in Australia for the third year.
Glenlea Nolana 152nd (P) sold for $15,000 to Aussie Harwood, Colac, Victoria.
Glenlea principal Roderick Binney said the buyer was a new Charolais stud breeder who wanted to add the production strength of the Glenlea Nolana cow family to be the heart of their herd into the future.
"They also sought the combination of performance, bloodlines and long-established cow family," Mr Binney said.
Nolana will enter an embryo transfer program in 2024.
Aussie Hardwood also bought the top-priced cow and calf, for $6250 as well as another two cows and calves and a heifer.
Mr Binney said 40 from 66 lots offered sold at auction or immediately after to top $15,000 and average $4326, selling to four states.
A 50 per cent share in Glenlea Estella 41st (P) sold for $9750 to Mitch and Sarah Redding of Moondoogundi Charolais, Home Rule.
The Reddings selected the female for her type, breed-leading estimated breeding values (EBVs) and very prominent cow family.
Estella 41st will enter an ET program in the new year.
They also bought a young cow with twin heifers for $4250 and two unjoined heifers to add to their growing stud herd.
Mr Binny said he was pleased with the results, especially the interest in the elite heifers.
"We had a lot of interest pre-sale and have sold the majority of the catalogue since the sale. The elite heifers attracted so much interest, and we were humbled by the pricing they achieved in the current market," he said.
"Our existing clients took advantage of the value for money females in a buyers' market, with new clients really having put their confidence in our long-established breeding program and the support we provide to our stud clients with assisting in marketing their cattle.
"We wish to thank all buyers and underbidders and all people who express interest in the sale offering."
Ray White conducted the sale, which was held online via AuctionsPlus.
