The Land
Home/Markets

McCulloch Agencies coastal online sale debuts as steers top at $1090

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
December 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the 213 Angus and Angus-cross backgrounder steers offered by Richard and Robyn Lyon, Toms Creek. Picture by McCulloch Agencies
Some of the 213 Angus and Angus-cross backgrounder steers offered by Richard and Robyn Lyon, Toms Creek. Picture by McCulloch Agencies

The inaugural McCulloch Agencies online coastal cattle sale had a mixed result, with a number of cattle withdrawn or passed in due to increased confidence in a season shored up by 50 or so millimetres of rain in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.