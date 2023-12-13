McCulloch Agencies coastal online sale debuts as steers top at $1090

The inaugural McCulloch Agencies online coastal cattle sale had a mixed result, with a number of cattle withdrawn or passed in due to increased confidence in a season shored up by 50 or so millimetres of rain in the region.
Wauchope branch manager John Corrigan said the first sale showed that vendors could choose if conditions changed and green paddocks had boosted confidence.
"But we're in need of good general rain, and this cyclone off Queensland could hopefully deliver later in the week," Mr Corrigan said.
A total of 400 head were offered in the sale, with an extensive line of 213 Angus and Angus-cross backgrounder steers offered by Richard and Robyn Lyon, Toms Creek.
Mr Corrigan said the heavier portion of the draft averaged about 320 kilograms and made $1090 a head while the line of steers averaging 270kg made $960.
The steers were part of a general herd dispersal as the property had been sold.
Mr Corrigan said another draft of steers from a Comboyne district vendor was passed in, as were most of the heifers in the catalogue.
"They will go up again (online) this week as the market for heifers was down quite a bit," he said.
Mr Corrigan believes the online concept would gather momentum, giving vendors another option with their marketing strategies.
"The rain has boosted confidence and given producers room to decide whether to hold or sell.
"But more general rain will really help the show along."
