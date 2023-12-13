The Land
Home/News

Police divers pull body from submerged car in Hunter river

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merriwa River in the Upper Hunter. Picture: Google Maps
Merriwa River in the Upper Hunter. Picture: Google Maps

The body of a man believed to be in his 30s has been found in a submerged car in the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help