The Land
Home/News/Keep Farmers Farming

'Redundant' consultation and biosecurity risks flagged in NFF submission

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke. Picture by Samantha Camarri
National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke. Picture by Samantha Camarri

Poor consultation that is later deemed redundant, biosecurity risks from unannounced farm visits, and a need for a central platform where affected stakeholders can access information are some of the issues raised in the National Farmers Federation's submission to a federal review into renewable energy projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.