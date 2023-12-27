Earthlife provides nutrition for building strong and healthy crops

The owner of this crop used Earthlife Soil Balance's Pasture Blend and was very happy with the outcome. He has been a repeat customer since. Picture supplied

A Toowoomba-based manufacturer of rock mineral-based soil conditioners and fertilisers is giving farmers a proven alternative that will help enhance growing conditions and product quality on their land.

Earthlife Soil Balance offers rock minerals that improve soil structure by breaking up clay soil and binding sandy soil.

And the results are speaking for themselves.

Ernie Martin, Toowoomba, said his avocado trees had really performed since taking on board the Soil Enhancement System.

"The compounding effect has been the ability of soil moisture retention, hence the appearance of worms in the soil and the trees outgrowing the toxicity problem that existed," Mr Martin said.

"Uniformity in fruit size and a richer flavour of the fruit was very noticeable this picking season.

"We would wholeheartedly recommend your product to anyone wishing to improve their farming technique."

Whether for small market gardens or broadacre farming, Earthlife products can solve many common soil issues. Picture supplied

While Maree Forrest, Mount Gravatt, recommended Pasture Blend to anyone with horses.

"I saw a difference within a week of applying Pasture Blend to my paddock, with grass thatch filling the eroded areas very nicely, and the grass growing faster than two horses could eat it," Ms Forrest said.

"I have noticed a reduction of blue billy goat weed, I have not had to spray for it since, also dung beetle activity was up 90 per cent from 10 per cent since seasonal applications."

Earthlife products provide the complete foundation building blocks for a healthy soil environment by addressing the following:

Enhancing Soil Carbon Capture.

The beneficial soil micro-flora.

Broad spectrum mineral depletion in our soil.

Improving the structure of all soil types.

Improving moisture holding capacity.

Providing the basics to create nutrient cycling systems.

Environmental issues and weather extremes.

Earthlife general manager Colin Purnell. Picture supplied

Earthlife general manager Colin Purnell said ELM Plus, which stood for Earth Life Minerals Plus, was five times more effective than gypsum at breaking up clay soil.

He said while home gardens were currently the company's "bread and butter", more and more farmers were contacting him about using Earthlife products on their farm.

"When we started the company we targeted broadacre because the people involved in EarthLife were from Broadacre farms," Mr Purnell said.

"We want to get back into broadacre because farmers are looking for alternatives, carbon capture and wanting to improve water use efficiency.

"People always comment that we are coming full circle because this is what people are looking for because they no longer want to use chemicals.

"They've seen the issues with dealing with chemicals and the various health issues they cause."

Mr Purnell said one of many reasons to choose Earthlife Rock Minerals over other brands was because it was contaminant free.

"Most products advertised as Rock Mineral Fertiliser have urea added which, in high doses, can create a toxic zone in the soil for microbes," Mr Purnell said.

"They also incorporate nitrates and sulphates which are actually detrimental to long-term soil health.

"Other products can contain blood and bone or manures which may carry pathogens, but Earthlife products do not contain urea, manures or blood and bone.

"Earthlife products utilise unique technology allowing maximum microbe stability and availability to help improve soils and deliver available nutrients quicker and more efficiently compared to other rock mineral products."

Mr Purnell said the beginning of Earthlife in 1996 was for him a culmination of a lifelong passion for the land and soil improvement that started from his childhood growing up on a dairy farm.

"The company realises the ultimately very simple and effective solutions to all issues of soil quality, that have tested the resilience of the agricultural industry for many years," Mr Purnell said.

"Mineral depletion and particularly trace mineral depletion was identified as a major problem affecting the quality of soils.

"The Earth Summit Report identified a decline in mineral content of soils in the order of 55 to 85 per cent.

"The other critical issue was improving the water holding capacity of soils in order to improve quality and agricultural yields."

More and more farmers are turning to Earthlife because they want chemical-free soil products. Picture supplied

Mr Purnell said Earthlife embarked on an extensive research and development programme involving expert soil scientists and microbiologists, conducted exhaustive field trials employing various materials and technologies to develop their comprehensive range of products that significantly improve water retention and mineral balance in affected soils.

"The range of products has been tested for home gardeners, horticulture and broad acre applications," he said.

"I am very proud to be part of the Earthlife journey and its achievements in developing products that address and improve both soil quality as well as important environmental issues."

For more information, visit earthlife.com.au or follow "Earthlife Rock Minerals Soil Conditioners" on Facebook.