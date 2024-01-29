The Land
Home/Beef

Tocal course spurs on next generation of Angus breeders

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
January 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tocal Beef Cattle Assessment Course participants tune in to a hands-on demonstration at last year's event in December. Picture by Millie Moore
Tocal Beef Cattle Assessment Course participants tune in to a hands-on demonstration at last year's event in December. Picture by Millie Moore

WORK out what the market is, then take small steps with herd management to target that market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Walmsley

Ashley Walmsley

Editor, Good Fruit & Vegetables

Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.