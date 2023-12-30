The Land
'It was something I wished to happen for so long': Felicity Dowd

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
December 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Felicity Dowd was chosen as a 2024 Toyota Star Maker finalist. Picture supplied
Felicity Dowd was chosen as a 2024 Toyota Star Maker finalist. Picture supplied

While it is far from her first performance at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Felicity Dowd is ready for her biggest moment when she will take to the stage alongside nine other performers as a Toyota Star Maker finalist in 2024.

