Cows with calves hit $1475 at Dubbo store sale

Numbers were up again at the final Dubbo store sale for the year with a yarding of 530 head offered on Friday.
While competition was limited to a small crowd of buyers, a majority of them were from the local area.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter David Monk said prices were cheaper given the hot conditions since the previous sale and the ease of physical markets.
"It was a pretty good quality yarding with a good selection of weaner steers and heifers along with some useful lots of cows with calves," he said.
Weaner steers sold from $320 a head for light crossbreds to $1000 for the top pen of Angus steers which tipped the scales over 330 kilograms.
The weaner steers sold at rates from 182 cents a kilogram with the better types sold from 260c/kg to 290c/kg and topped at 318c/kg.
Weaner heifers sold from $270 for light and young black baldy's to $740 for good quality Limousin cross heifers.
A majority of the weaner heifers sold from 190c/kg to 215c/kg and topped at 235c/kg.
Cows with calves sold from $900 and topped the market at $1475 for a line of mixed-age Angus cows with calves.
Five pens of dry cows also sold from $790 to $930.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo agencies, AWN Lord and Ray White Richardson and Sinclair.
