The Land
Home/News

Multi-million dollar injection will end Coulsons Creek road closure

December 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Merriwa to Willow Tree road started to collapse three years ago and is still closed. Picture by Simone De Peak.
The Merriwa to Willow Tree road started to collapse three years ago and is still closed. Picture by Simone De Peak.

There's light at the end of the tunnel for the towns of Merriwa and Willow Tree with the announcement of a contractor to begin work on rebuilding a key transport route known as Coulsons Creek Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.