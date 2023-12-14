Motorbike rider dies following crash on highway

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in the Northern Tablelands on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Gwydir Highway at Delungra, north-west of Inverell, after reports of a motorcycle crash on Thursday, December 14 at roughly 5.30pm, police said in a statement.
"The 23-year-old male rider was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene," the statement read.
"Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
The Gwydir Highway was closed in both directions, with local traffic diversions put in place, while police conducted investigations.
The highway has since reopened in both directions.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
