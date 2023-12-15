The Land
Home/Markets

Angus cows sell to $1560 at Yass

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Duncombe, Duncombe and Company, Crookwell, with the pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 321kg that sold for $900 at head at Yass on Friday.
Jock Duncombe, Duncombe and Company, Crookwell, with the pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 321kg that sold for $900 at head at Yass on Friday.

A very mixed quality yarding of cattle was offered at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, on Friday when agents yarded 743 cattle and the prices paid were commensurate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.