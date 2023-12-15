Angus cows sell to $1560 at Yass

A very mixed quality yarding of cattle was offered at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, on Friday when agents yarded 743 cattle and the prices paid were commensurate.
The sale summary indicated 328 steers sold from $70 to $1100 to average $763.20; 309 heifers sold to $990 and averaged $510.66 and cows with calves sold to $1560 and averaged $1270.97.
The sale was quoted by Jock Duncombe, Duncombe and Company, Crookwell, as "better than expected" and especially for the well presented pens.
"It was noticeable that the better bred and better conditioned lines sold pretty well," Mr Duncombe said.
"It was better than expected under current conditions and there was obviously some confidence following recent rain.
"But we did have a few pens of lighter and underdone cattle which were a bit harder to move."
The top price for steers was $1230 for 13 Angus weighing 498.5kg when sold by Croker Partnership, Gurrundah: Andrew Connor, Taralga, sold seven Angus weighing 404kg for $1020 and G and M Rowlands, Young, sold four Murray Grey steers weighing 433kg for $1000.
Steers weighing up to 350kg included five Speckle Park and weighing 302kg sold by S and J Hinds, Gunning, for $730; MA Coles, Goulburn, sold 19 Angus weighing 322kg for $900 and R Latham, Young, sold eight Angus weighing 344kg for $900.
Sales of heifers included 11 Angus weighing 318kg sold by JG and L Bingley, Sutton, for $790 and Croker Partnership, Goulburn, sold 16 black baldies unweighed for $990.
Cows with calves sold to $1560 when CA and M Milligan Partnership, Bowning, sold six five-year-old Angus, and PTIC, while JB O'Reilly, Gunning, sold four three year old Angus NSM, for $1200.
Local buyers competed with restockers from Harden, Tumut, and Moss Vale.
The values for store lambs at SELX Yass soared when agents yarded 10,599 head, which sold for average price of $79.26 on Friday.
The keen interest from restockers was on the back of recent rain which has engendered some confidence among lamb producers.
The sale was quoted as "strong" by Issac Mannion, Butt Livestock and Property, Yass.
"It was a good strong sale for the big lines of better bred and conditioned lambs," Mr Mannion said.
"There was a premium for the shorn lambs regardless of weight and the market got stronger when the larger lines were on offer.
"The woolly lambs were discounted, although the second cross woolly lambs not so much."
The top price was $121.20 for unweighed and unshorn Poll Dorset/Merino lambs offered by Billabong, Binalong, while the Milson Family Partnership, Goulburn, sold 349 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, shorn and weighing 37kg for $120.
Pinevilla Pastoral, Crookwell, sold 420 second cross unshorn lambs weighing 43kg for $116 and A Cramp, Binda, sold 100 second cross unshorn and unweighed for $106.
Buyers from Wagga Wagga, Forbes and Barellan, competed with local restockers.
Agents associated with SELX Yass conducted the sale.
