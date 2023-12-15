Cows with calves top Forbes store sale at $1840

Local buyers dominated the market at the final Forbes store cattle sale of the year, which saw 756 head yarded on Friday.
The sale attracted bidders from the West Wyalong, Condobolin, Narromine and Forbes area with a handful of online buyers from Queensland.
AWN Langlands Hanlon agent Cooper Byrnes, Forbes, said the cattle yarded were of straight good quality lines.
"There was a lot more activity on the heifers today with the steers holding firm however they were slightly back on the last sale," he said.
"This was expected as it is the second sale we've put together because of the weather and we've seen larger numbers of cattle hit the system.
"A wing of quality Angus steers will head up north to Queensland, however most of the yarding will stay local."
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold from $390 to $925, while steers to 330kg attracted bids from $620 to $1030 and those heavier sold from $900 to $1080.
Heifers weighing less than 200kg sold from $465 to $500, while those weighing from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $490 to $610.
Heifers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold from $600 to $760.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold from $846 to $1230 with the majority attracting bids over $1000.
Cows with calves sold from $1000 to top the market at $1840.
The better quality cows with calves sold from $1370 to $1560.
Mark Leighton, Condobolin, sold 17 Angus/Hereford cows with first calves at foot sired by Redbank Angus bulls, 506kg, for $1840 to top the sale.
The same vendor also sold four 24-to-25-month-old Angus/Limousin PTIC heifers with their second calf, 581kg, sired by Redbank Angus bulls for $1230.
AC and DA Jones, Eugowra, sold 12 six-to-12-year-old Poll Hereford cows with calves, 681kg, station mated with Sugarloaf and Amos Vale Hereford bulls, for $1540.
Gundara Pty Ltd, Young, sold eight Angus cross four-to-six-year-old cows with one-to-three-year-old calves, 551kg, with Coffin Creek Angus blood, for $1520.
Morrison Management, Forbes, sold six three-to-five-year-old Speckle Park PTIC cows, 549kg, for $1070 as well as a pen of six five-to-six-year-old Speckle Park PTIC cows, 590kg, for $1020.
The same vendor also sold six ten-to-12-month-old Speckle Park heifers, 345kg, for $680 and five eight-to-ten-month-old Speckle Park heifers, 278kg, for $600.
Wendy Slade, Condobolin, sold 19 12-to-14-month-old Angus/Santa steers, 394kg, for $1080 and 24 12-to-14-month-old Angus cross steers for $1000.
L and S Pastoral, Condobolin, sold 24 nine-to-11-month-old Angus steers, 352kg, with Rennylea blood for $1040 as well as 24 nine-to-11-month-old Angus steers, 329kg, with Rennylea blood for $1030.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
