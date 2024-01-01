The Land
Strong buyer support expected at Wodonga weaner sales which start today

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
January 2 2024 - 6:45am
Up to 20,000 cattle will go under the hammer during the week-long event at Wodonga. Picture by Karen Bailey.
The Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Wodonga is set to host five "jam-packed" weaner sales which start today and run through until Saturday.

