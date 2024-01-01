Strong buyer support expected at Wodonga weaner sales which start today

The Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Wodonga is set to host five "jam-packed" weaner sales which start today and run through until Saturday.
Up to 20,000 cattle will go under the hammer during the week-long event.
In a first, a fifth sale will be held on Saturday, January 6 by Ray White Rural Albury with 1000 grown and weaner cattle to round out the selling week.
The fixture starts with an Angus sale on Tuesday, January 2, with agents Peter Ruaro Livestock/Rodwells Wodonga, Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker and Schubert Boers.
Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien will host an Angus sale the following day, followed by a Hereford and Euro sale on Thursday, January 4.
A grown feature weaner sale will take place on Friday, January 5, with all sales commencing at 9am.
Albury Wodonga Stock Agents Association president Luke Deimel said vendors were optimistic ahead of the sales.
"We're going into the January weaner sales with a lot more positivity than what we would have been a month or six weeks ago," Mr Deimel said.
"We assume there will be some form of northern support, potentially not as much as other years, but they have certainly had rain in the north and in the right areas.
"I expect cattle will certainly go to central and northern NSW and southern Queensland."
In the past, Mr Deimel said up to 70 per cent of the yarding sold at the NVLX sales was bought by purchasers in NSW and Queensland.
"Heading into these sales, I think around 50pc might go north this year," he said.
Seasonal conditions in the area have aided graziers, with many farmers reporting one of their best spring seasons on record.
"A lot of cattle from around this area that come out of the valleys have had as good a season that they've had for quite some time," he said.
"We've had a good spring, and the cattle I'm looking at have got as much weight in them as they have had in the last few years."
He said despite cattle prices rallying in recent weeks, the softer price overall compared to a year ago could lead to some graziers retaining more heifers.
"While prices for heifers have improved in recent weeks, I'm looking at heifers in the paddock worth $700 to $800, and at that rate clients are prepared to hold onto and join them," he said.
