Outstanding farming aggregation makes $15.65 million | Video

The outstanding 813 hectare (2009 acre) NSW's Liverpool Plains farming aggregation Garawah and Booligal has sold at an Elders auction for $15.65 million.
Offered by former Wallaby David Carter and his wife Susan, the aggregation has about 777ha (1920 acres) of cultivation country.
The auction attracted eight registered bidders with the sale price equal to about $19,250/ha ($7790/acre).
A 450ha (1112 acre) sorghum crop was included in the sale.
Garawah and Booligal is located at Blackville, 45km from Quirindi, 65km from Willow Tree, 94km from Gunnedah, and 112km from Tamworth.
The highly productive property has been farmed using a controlled traffic, no-till system since 2006.
The quality, mostly flat black soils are noted for producing prime, heavy yielding summer and winter crops.
The farming rotation has involved long fallow sorghum, second year sorghum, double crop winter crop then long fallow back to sorghum.
The property is well watered by two bores backed by a 15 megalitre underground water licence.
Improvements include machinery sheds, chemical sheds, fuel storage as well as more than 1200 tonnes of on-farm grain storage.
The attractive heritage-style four bedroom, two bathroom homestead also has an-ground swimming pool.
Educated at Scots College in Sydney, Quirindi-born David Carter made his debut for the Wallabies in 1988 when he lined up as a flanker in the first test against England.
Mr Carter's son Sam was also educated at Scots and made his debut with the Wallabies against France in 2014.
Marketing was handled by Chris Malone, Elders Real Estate NSW.
