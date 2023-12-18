The Land
Home/News

Wethers save on crop chemical costs

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
December 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Reid, Temora, checks his Merino wethers after one day in a paddock of oats stubble.
Adam Reid, Temora, checks his Merino wethers after one day in a paddock of oats stubble.
Merino wethers grazing self-sown oats and ryegrass.
Merino wethers grazing self-sown oats and ryegrass.
Adam Reid showing the clean paddock after grazing.
Adam Reid showing the clean paddock after grazing.

Our family have always run Merino sheep, wool has been very good to us

- Adam Reid, Euronga, Temora

Confidence in the wool market is one factor in Adam Reid's decision to run Merino wethers which compliment his cropping program on Euronga, Temora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help