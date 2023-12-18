The Land
Drover reignites father's call for national representation

By Samantha Townsend
December 19 2023 - 6:45am
Fifth generation drover Paul Murphy on the road in southern NSW. Picture supplied by Paul Murphy.
A fifth generation drover is calling for a national representative body to be established so drovers can have a voice on issues that matter to industry.

