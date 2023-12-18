Drover reignites father's call for national representation

A fifth generation drover is calling for a national representative body to be established so drovers can have a voice on issues that matter to industry.
Paul Murphy is following the footsteps of his late father, Les, who tried to establish a similar proposal in the 1990s so drovers could have representation when it came to government and workplace issues on the travelling stock reserves (TSR).
"There is nobody representing us or helping us liaise with government, in particular with department groups like the Local Land Services (LLS)," Mr Murphy said.
Mr Murphy said some of the issues included red tape, finding alternative routes around towns, drovers undercutting each other and many not being paid for their work.
"At one time drovers stuck together, it was a golden rule, we would help each other out, but now we are all fighting on our own to make things happen," he said.
"Government agencies need to work with drovers because we know the land and could help with management issues as we are the ones walking and living in the environment every day.
"But we are always being told this is what's happening without consultation. They need to get out of the office and see what's happening."
Mr Murphy's calls come as many drovers are packing up and leaving southern NSW for northern NSW or Queensland and even the Top End to work because there is less red tape and the facilities were better.
"It's getting harder to do our job because there is so much red tape and there is no commonsense," he said.
"Governments are more concerned about the green image and the environment, but what they don't realise is that by grazing the reserves it rejuvenates the pasture, helps councils maintain roadways, gets rid of weeds and acts as a hazard reduction for fire.
"Gone are the days of striping a reserve to dirt, a reserve is not over-stripped like it used to be, we need to make sure the land is rejuvenated so we can still do our job.
"We are like farmers because we have to come back through those reserves time and time again so we need to make sure they are sustainable."
An LLS spokesperson said the TSRs were managed by locally and regionally based TSR management teams across the state who were responsible for permits, working closely with drovers to manage stock across multiple regions.
"TSR teams regularly assess the conditions of reserves and carry out routine maintenance, such as fencing and stock water points," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the LLS has spent more than $800,000 on upgrading water infrastructure on 40 TSRs across NSW in the past year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.