Maitland weaner heifers sell to $1020

Well-bred cattle sold to a firm market trend during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said overall the quality and condition of the stock was mixed and some of the plainer cattle sold at firm to slightly easier price trends.
Weaner steers aged up to 12 months sold from $380 to $860 and averaged $600, while weaner heifers sold from $280 to $1020, although the average was $475.
Yearling steers sold from $680 to $1100 and averaged $790.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold to a firm market trend from $650 to $1300 and averaged $1100.
PTIC cows made $525 to $1000 and averaged $700, while unjoined cows attracted bids from $400 to $1030 and averaged $650.
B and M Duncan, Boambee Angus, Seaham, sold a run of weaners with the Angus heifers topping at $620.
A and L Lambell sold a draft of 12- to 14-month-old Angus steers for $1100 to Jackson Livestock, Armidale.
