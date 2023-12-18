The Land
Maitland weaner heifers sell to $1020

By Karen Bailey
December 18 2023 - 3:00pm
A total of 670 head were offered at Maitland store sale on Saturday.
Well-bred cattle sold to a firm market trend during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.

