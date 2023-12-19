The Land
Gold Coast yearling sale in sight

By Virginia Harvey
December 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Summer, sand, ocean, and quality horses, combined with the holiday atmosphere, have proved a winning formula for the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, its 2024 edition (of 1468 catalogued lots) due to sell over seven days from Tuesday, January 9 next month.

