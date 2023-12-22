Yarning with John Lacy

Not many people take on the onerous task of preparing a doctorate of philosophy late in their careers, but this is what John Lacy is currently undertaking.
The study for an agriculturally based PhD more often follows upon the successful path the student has trod while still at university, and is generally based on replicated trials in a controlled environment.
But John's thesis will come out of his practical work over many years in assisting irrigation and dryland farmers increase productivity on their farms in the southern Riverina.
John has been an agronomic consultant based in Finley for the past 13 years, having arrived there in 1976 with an Agricultural Science degree from the University of Sydney in his pocket.
He was employed by the NSW Department of Agriculture as District Agronomist, until 2003 where he specialised in lifting the production of irrigated crops especially wheat and rice which were significant enterprises for the area.
"I started by doing crop judging and I realised that in the judging forms and the way that the yields were related, farmers, agronomists and researchers were only talking about one, two or maybe three factors," John recalled.
"It would always be the variety, the date of sowing and with good weed control, and I thought after a few years that way was not lifting the yields for the farmers."
Concerned for the viability of the farmers, the crucial moment for John occurred during his attendance at a CSIRO field day held at Griffith and led by Martin Stapper.
"He had a project with the aim of lifting wheat yields to five tonnes per hectare which was a pretty high yield at the time and he had actually worked out the whole package," John said.
"How many plants per square meter, the optimum sowing time, how much nitrogen needed, when to put it on, they were all objective parameters and it was exactly what I was looking for."
In the early 1980s, John knew that an average yield of irrigated wheat was two and half tonnes per hectare, so to aim at doubling that was a wonderful challenge.
To achieve that result, John started a club he called the 'Five tonne irrigated wheat club', with local farmers with whom he had assisted through his employment with the NSW DPI.
"They were very interested because their irrigated yields had not improved for a long time," he said.
"We started by nominating paddocks and we recorded all the practices we could think off - disease, weeds, fertilizer, and after two or three years we started to identify what were the main practices which contributed to the higher yields."
Factors which were lowering yields included crown rot and stripe rust and not timing the irrigation to optimum advantage were identified and John collated an annual report for all of the farmers to study.
"After a few years, we basically had a significant number of farmers actually achieving the five tonne yield," he said.
"That got a lot of publicity and I got a call from the head of the rice research committee and was invited to use my 'five tonne club' concept with rice growers."
John accepted that challenge and with the assistance of a funded technical officer, he selected thirty rice crops in 1984 to begin measuring everything that impacted the yield potential.
"I knew that some of the farmers were getting very good yields," he said.
"We were very fortunate in the first two years we identified four or five key practices, which we called 'checks' were the farmer had to actually go into the crop and take an objective measurement - he couldn't just stand on the bank or look over the fence and estimate.
"And we found the key checks for the higher yields - one was deep water, sowing time, application of nitrogen, checking for bloodworms and good weed control."
The process was replicated with more farmers and on different paddocks and that time with another couple of checks.
"For the first time we were able to say for the whole industry, there appears to be six practices or checks which are definitely associated with higher yields," John said.
"It was readily accepted by farmer discussion groups and in the 1990s we had farmers measuring their plant populations for the first time, and by collating with researcher's recommendations, we were able to identify optimum plant densities."
At the end of 2010, John retired from the NSW DPI and became a part-time agronomic consultant, and the winter cropping groups are now in their 34th year.
"We've learnt a lot - it's not the old top down extension method where the researcher knows everything who gives the information to the extension officer who gives it to the farmer," he said.
"The information is coming from the farmers, we were learning from the farmers and people like myself are really collating all that information and turning it to really useful practices or checks.
"It's an integrated, participatory program and it's quite different to the old extension methods."
John is now advising four groups, partly because of the amalgamation of farms in the district, but also because he is spending more time preparing his thesis for his PhD.
He also acknowledged that his career couldn't last forever, but he wanted to leave a lasting legacy for the cropping industry, and he thought of collating his 'three-year-crop-sequence' experience.
Approaching Professor Jim Pratley at the Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, with the idea and requesting help, John was told he would have to work it out for himself and in his own time.
"Jim thought it was a good idea and suggested the only way to really make it all work was by doing a PhD," John said.
"I've been working on it for the past two and half years because I have had to review all of the literature and you have to pretend that you don't know a lot about the subject.
"And from that we had to decide upon a topic which no one has ever done before and which has been approved here at the uni a few months ago.
"And that's basically the "identification of the best practices/drivers of farm profitability for dryland and irrigated winter crop sequences in the Eastern Murray Valley of Southeast (SE) Australia"
John expects to work on the project for another two years.
"As you can imagine, there is a lot of data - I've got 35 dryland sequences where farmers have filled in three years in a row of the same paddock and about 50 for the irrigation," he said.
This is a unique PhD as neither himself or his supervisors are aware of any other which data comes directly from the farmers as they worked their way through the three year crop rotation program.
"It is actually relevant to the farmer because it is a real farmer data and the CSU staff are finding it difficult because this has never really been done before," John said.
"It is quite intriguing and I am certainly very keen to get the results out to dryland farmers as well as irrigated farmers, it is definitely not about me to get some letters behind my name. This is all about having some great new results that the farmers can use and also understand and that will really give me great satisfaction."
