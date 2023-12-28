Jock defying his critics

If there has been one industry that Jock Munro's flame burned bright for, it was wheat.
Through recent decades, the Rankins Springs farmer developed a reputation as a colourful campaigner, and hard-liner for the retention of the single desk wheat marketing system.
It was a system which had worked well and benefited the Australian wheat farmers since 1947, and Jock as the third member of his family to farm in the Rankins Springs district, thought it should continue.
Jock's grandfather Archie Munro came to Rankins Springs in 1927 when he purchased land from a soldier settler, before handing it on to his father Donald.
The family were committed wheat growers and when Jock became involved with running the family farm, the potential disruption of an orderly wheat marketing system caused him some disquiet.
"The first thing I was concerned about was when the AWB [Australian Wheat Board] was semi-listed on the Stock Exchange where it was half privatised and a piece of legislation was attached to a corporate entity, but even though there were safeguards in the system, I was still very concerned that it was going to make an attack on the single desk easier and more dangerous, it put the single desk at risk," he said.
The concept of the 'single desk' as the only point of sale for Australian grown wheat had grown out of the tough time during the Depression years of the 1930s, and when grain traders could play one grower against another and thus keep the prices at a low level.
It was also designed to assist growers in maintaining a level of profitable production to ensure food security, as well as export income, at a time when the nation was in the grip of the global economic crisis.
And those issues became only too obvious with the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939.
"I think the government of the day decided to bring in some sort of regulation to guarantee a supply of wheat," Jock said.
"And at the end of the war, the growers thought it was such a good idea, they pushed for a single desk arrangement and that was brought in by the Chifley [Labour] government in 1947.
"So not only did the growers have a single desk for selling on the export market, it also supported a home consumption price, and there was a guaranteed supply of grain built into the system for the domestic market."
As Michael Byrnes wrote in his book Australia and the Asia Game (2006), it was a 'winning export system [which] was disarmingly simple, yet complex in the political heat it generated. Australian wheat farmers might look like country bumpkins to city slickers, but there was nothing unsophisticated about the wheat monopoly. It won.'
The single desk put stability into the wheat industry, where individual growers did not compete against each other in the foreign markets.
"One of the catch cries when they bought the single desk in, was that it gave growers 'the confidence to plant'," Jock recalled.
In 1989, the domestic wheat market was deregulated, when the push came from the trade and the domestic flour processors and bread manufactures.
"I think in some ways it probably wasn't such a bad thing, it was something that was inevitable but something that the growers could still handle because they still had the stability of the export market," Jock admitted.
"I think the people who pushed for it, and even though they might not admit it, I don't think they made any real gains as wheat growers, but it gave people flexibility with their domestic sales."
And that domestic deregulation eventually led to the cancelling of the single desk arrangement for export sales, and it was during that period of economic rationalism when governments removed themselves from private enterprise, while encouraging the expansion of "free market"capitalism and globalisation of trade.
"We were using a government guarantee for the 'first advance' on future sales once the wheat had been delivered to a 'pool," Jock said.
"But it was the time when there was push for the governments to get out of those sorts of financial supporting arrangements."
There was a provision in the constitution of the new company that with the grain which had been delivered to the pool, the AWB had an obligation to maximise returns to the growers; and while that was key element in the new corporate structure, Jock still had an issue with the concept.
"I was definitely against having the semi-listed arrangement, I would have much preferred a co-operative model," Jock said.
"And they did try to build co-operative principals into the semi-listed model but it still concerned me because corporate investors have different interests to the grower.
"And you only have to get one or two growers to step across into the corporate sector and all of a sudden you've got problems."
Once the single desk marketing arrangements were deregulated, leaving open the options of growers selling their wheat 'on the open market' through various grain broking companies. Jock saw a return to the pre-war situation where farmers were pitted against farmers in the market.
"Growers have lost equity in the marketing system," he said.
"Not only have we lost returns from the value of the wheat itself, we also lost money in the logistics chain because we no longer have the pool to leverage the service providers.
"And we lost having a body which could lobby for us because it had the statuary power where I think politicians would have shown a lot more favour to that system than a corporate entity."
Jock also talked about the loss of the particular functions that AWB provided growers, especially with regard to the wheat varieties looking to the future.
"It was called 'crop shaping', where AWB would work out where the market was going and push us in that direction with our varieties," he said.
"We had incredible wheat quality, the best in the world and we had after market service because the AWB was interested in longterm arrangements where overseas flour processors were interested in continuity of supply.
"That is all gone and I don't think we know half of what is happening - I'm quite sure the quality of our grain is not what it used to be and we were able to develop markets because we could teach people how best to use our grain."
Through his letters, particularly to The Land, and until the moment he resigned from the NSW Farmers in December 2015, Jock was a forthright advocate for the commercial rights of the small farmers, so how and why did he get involved with the politics of NSW agriculture, and the wheat industry in particular.
"I had an interest in it, perhaps from when I was at ag college," Jock said.
"We had a good local branch of the UFWA [United Farmers and Woolgrowers Association] and I thought it was something that people needed to do - our industry needed strong representation and I still believe that."
Every person needs a mentor throughout their career, and when related to his agri-political journey, Jock points to Athol Roberts, Milton Taylor, Ken Leckie, Don Hubbard, John Ridley, Hugh Hart and Xavier Martin who supported his passion to serve the families on the land.
"In those days there wasn't any patronising towards young farmers being involved," he said.
"You had to mix it with the older people, but at the same time you learnt a lot from them.
"Athol was a fighter for the wheat industry, a very intelligent man and a good farmer."
But Jock didn't spend time away from the farm and campaigning for wheat industry for personal gain.
"I saw my involvement as being for the betterment of the industry and the local communities," he said.
"Graham Blight had the best quote I've ever heard when leading the rice industry and when he was addressing the young rice growers - he said to them, if you don't get involved as young people, you are going to have people making decisions on your behalf that aren't in your best interests.
"Which is pretty right and that is why I always knew I wanted to be involved in pushing for the wheat industry, and protecting our livelihood."
The wheat industry has always been good for the Munro family on The Brae at Rankins Springs and Jock knew he had to put something back in to further the interests of wheat growers.
"And it was providing something for the future, so that the little communities who relied on the annual wheat crops for their existence will continue to survive and prosper," he said.
"I still have an interest in politics as an active member of the National Party - somebody has to do it and you can get a lot of benefits from being involved, not for me but for the local people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.