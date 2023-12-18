The Land
Open doors to biodiversity offsets trade: IPART

By Jamie Brown
Updated December 19 2023 - 11:29am, first published 5:30am
The Biodiversity Offset market needs urgent review to promote nature conservation through a better free market trading system, recommends NSW watchdog IPART. File photo.
Restrictive access to biodiversity credits is hampering ability to grow the market, says a state-based watchdog which has recommended removing barriers to trade and "establish interim measures to manage the change while the market develops".

