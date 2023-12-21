The Land
Aerial shooting gets the go ahead to control Kosciuszko wild horse numbers

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
December 21 2023
The 2023 survey of the wild horse population results indicate there are between 12,934 and 22,536 horses in Kosciuszko National Park. Picture supplied
The NSW Government plan to reduce the numbers of wild horses within identified parts of Kosciuszko National Park to 3000 by mid-2027 has jumped a big hurdle with the preliminary program for aerial shooting showing some positive results.

Senior Journalist, The Land

