Tamworth's rail freight opens with nine trains in first three weeks

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated December 19 2023 - 11:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Nine freight trains carrying mostly refrigerated containers of meat have already been shipped from Qube's Tamworth Intermodal. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Australia's largest integrated provider of import and logistic export services, Qube, began operations at the Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility at the end of November.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Local News

