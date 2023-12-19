Tamworth's rail freight opens with nine trains in first three weeks

Australia's largest integrated provider of import and logistic export services, Qube, began operations at the Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility at the end of November.
Qube's general manager of supply chain solution, Sean Hovey, said the terminal, sited within the Tamworth Global Gateway Park, will serve as a significant hub for the region's meat exports via refrigerated containers.
"In addition, we expect it will service a range of bulk goods like grain, agricultural products and potential supplies for solar projects in the region, given the amount of renewable investment taking place," Mr Hovey said.
Thomas Foods International and Teys Australia abattoirs are two kilometres from the depot, and refrigerated meat containers were the main cargo on the first train.
"The commencement of rail services into the new Tamworth intermodal is a significant milestone for Qube and the entire New England and a real win for local producers."
The reactivation of the West Tamworth rail line was funded by the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fund of $35.4 million, with work carried out by John Holland Rail on behalf of Transport for NSW and the Department of Regional NSW.
Construction of the Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility, funded by Qube, was estimated to cost about $8 million.
"Rail freight generates 16 times less carbon pollution than road, and the commencement of services out of the Tamworth Intermodal will help get trucks off local roads," Mr Hovey said.
"As the terminal begins operations, we expect it will create new opportunities over time for suppliers, businesses and producers to have competitive rail access to ports for imports and exports, which will have economic benefits for the region and the country."
The initial services run into Port Botany via Qube's Intermodal Metro Terminal network. Mr Hovey said this model was crucial for optimising port run windows, ensuring fully laden port shuttle trains.
He said the company will work with customers to open additional services to Newcastle or Port of Brisbane.
The freight centre will create 20 permanent jobs with Qube and covers an area of 10 hectares, four of which are operational.
It can hold more than 900 refrigerated containers and 1500 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent) containers with a throughput of 15,000 a year. Up to three weekly trains are expected, averaging 500m in length.
Tamworth Regional Council Mayor, Cr Russ Webb said the economic value of the intermodal and the adjoining Global Gateway business park was significant and worth "many millions of dollars to the region".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.