Liddell battery 'milestone' for end of coal-fired power

By Marion Rae
Updated December 19 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
A proposed big battery would be built by AGL on the site of the former Liddell coal power station. Picture supplied by AGL
A 500-megawatt bank of energy storage on the site of the defunct Liddell coal-fired power plant has been given the green light.

