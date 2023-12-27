Federal policies make it harder for farmers to meet social obligations

We have seen in recent weeks a renewed scrutiny on our major supermarkets and competition reform more generally, a very good thing. For too long our farmers have been the first to face a price cut, and the last to get a price rise, while the consumers pay more and more for their food and the big middlemen hoard their treasure. This is not a good thing for agriculture or Australia's food security, and NSW Farmers will continue to push this issue in 2024, where we hope to secure a fairer go for the people who grow our food and fibre.