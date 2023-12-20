Three people dead following crash on regional highway

Three people have died after a car crashed in the North West Slopes on Wednesday morning.
Police earlier reported that three men had died in the crash but have since sent out a new statement saying that initial information was incorrect.
It is believed that two women and a man were the back-seat passengers in the vehicle who died at the scene.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at roughly 6.30am on Wednesday, December 20, which closed the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis, about 20 kilometres south of Gunnedah, police said in a statement.
"Three back-seat passengers, died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified; however, are believed to be two women and one man, all aged in their 20s," the statement read.
"The driver- a 24-year-old man - suffered an arm and chest injury and is being treated at Tamworth hospital, as well as undergoing mandatory testing.
"The front passenger - a woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for internal injuries before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition."
Police officers have established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced with the assistance of crash investigation unit specialist officers.
As of 2.30pm, the Kamilaroi Highway remains closed in both directions between Curlewis and Gunnedah. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash - or has dashcam footage - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
