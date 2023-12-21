High rainfall grazing country with potential wind farm | Video

Scrubbers Bedden is a productive 696 hectare, high rainfall property on the South West Slopes of NSW.
Located at Adjungbilly on the north western edge of the Snowy Mountains about 50 minutes from Gundagai, the property has a licence agreement in place for a potential wind farm.
Scrubbers Bedden features basalt caps and granite loams and rises from an alluvial valley floor to undulating and pockets of steeper grazing country.
The property is currently running Currently running Angus cows and calves and composite ewes and lambs.
Water is supplied from eight dams, Stony Creek and other unnamed streams.
The average annual rainfall is about 1067mm (42 inches).
Timbers include yellow box, grey box, peppermint, stringybark, apple box and red gum.
Working improvements include steel cattle yards, sheep yards and a hayshed.
There are also excellent sites for a house.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
